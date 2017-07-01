Coyotes Assign Hanley to Tucson

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned defenseman Joel Hanley to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

The 26-year-old Hanley has skated in four games with the Coyotes this season. The 6-foot, 193-pound native of Keswick, ON has also registered 0-4-4 and two penalty minutes (PIM) in nine games with the Roadrunners.

Hanley signed with the Coyotes on July 1, 2017.

