Coyotes Assign Connauton to Tucson on Conditioning Loan

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that defenseman Kevin Connauton has been loaned to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League affiliate (AHL), for a conditioning assignment.

The 26-year-old Connauton has registered an assist in nine games with the Coyotes this season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Edmonton, Alberta has collected 15-32-47 in 172 career NHL games.

Connauton was drafted by the Vancouver Canucks in the third round (83rd overall) in the 2009 Entry Draft and was claimed off waivers by the Coyotes from the Columbus Blue Jackets on January 13, 2016.

