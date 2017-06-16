Coyotes Announce Changes to Front Office

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- Arizona Coyotes Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway announced today changes to the Coyotes front office. President and CEO Anthony LeBlanc and President of Hockey Operations Gary Drummond have stepped down from their duties, effective immediately. Barroway also announced that General Counsel Ahron Cohen has been named as the Club\'s new Chief Operating Officer.

A national search is well underway for a new Chief Executive Officer, with several experienced candidates already having been identified. General Manager John Chayka and COO/General Counsel Ahron Cohen have also been named the new Alternate Governors for the Club and will report directly to Barroway and oversee operations until a new CEO is selected. The Coyotes will not replace the President of Hockey Operations position at this time.

Barroway thanked LeBlanc and Drummond for what he called "invaluable service to the team."

"For years, Anthony has been the front office face of our franchise, and we sincerely appreciate all of his hard work and commitment to the Club," said Barroway. "Anthony and Gary deserve a lot of credit for stabilizing the franchise. They did great things for hockey in Arizona and helped grow the game in the Valley. They have the lasting gratitude of every Coyotes fan and I want to wish them both the best of luck in the future."

