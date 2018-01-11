January 11, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners
News Release
COYOTES ACQUIRE PANIK, DAUPHIN FROM CHICAGO IN EXCHANGE FOR DUCLAIR, CLENDENING
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forwards Richard Panik and Laurent Dauphin from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for forward Anthony Duclair and defenseman Adam Clendening.
The 26-year-old Panik has recorded 6-10-16 and 26 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with the Blackhawks this season. The 6-foot-1, 208-pound native of Martin, SVK has totaled 53-54-107 and 164 PIM in 300 career NHL games with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs and Blackhawks. Panik, who was originally drafted by the Lightning in the second round (52nd overall) in the 2009 Entry Draft, scored a career-high 22-22-44 in 82 games with Chicago in 2016-17.
"Richard Panik is a big, skilled winger who is an excellent goal scorer," said Chayka. "He's also a strong two-way forward with great speed and provides a veteran presence. He will be a nice addition to our forward group."
The 22-year-old Dauphin has registered 4-10-14 and 23 PIM in 33 games with the Rockford IceHogs (AHL) this season. The 6-foot-2, 180-pound native of Repentigny, QC has collected 3-1-4 with 16 PIM in 32 career NHL games with the Coyotes. He also added 17-11-28 and 44 PIM in 38 games with the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) in 2016-17. Dauphin was originally drafted by Arizona in the second round (39th overall) in the 2013 Entry Draft.
"We are pleased to re-acquire Laurent Dauphin," said Chayka. "He's a good skater and a reliable player with a lot of upside. We're happy to have him back."
Duclair registered 34-40-74 and 73 PIM in 172 career games with the Coyotes over three seasons. Clendening tallied two assists and two PIM in five games with Arizona this season.
