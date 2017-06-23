Coyotes Acquire Hjalmarsson from Chicago

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson (YAHL-mar-son) from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenseman Connor Murphy and forward Laurent Dauphin.

"We are very pleased to acquire Niklas," said Chayka. "He's an elite player and one of the NHL's top defenseman. He's a warrior who played a key role in Chicago's last three Stanley Cup wins. We are thrilled to have him join our team."

The 6-foot-3, 197-pound Hjalmarsson registered 5-13-18 with 20 penalty minutes (PIM) in 73 games with the Blackhawks last season. He also finished the season with a team-high and a career-high 181 blocked shots, which ranked sixth in the NHL. Hjalmarsson has blocked 903 shots since the 2009-10 season which is the fifth-most by all NHL skaters since that time.

The 30-year old native of Eksjo, SE won three Stanley Cups with Chicago and recorded 2-26-28 in 128 career playoff games. He also earned an Olympic Silver Medal along with current Coyotes' defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson for Team Sweden in 2014, in addition to skating in four games with Sweden in the 2016 World Cup.

The veteran defenseman has totaled 23-120-143 with 238 PIM in 623 career NHL games, all with the Blackhawks.

Hjalmarsson was originally selected in the fourth round (108th overall) by Chicago in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft.

Murphy registered 13-36-49 with 145 PIM in 258 career games with the Coyotes. Dauphin collected 3-1-4 with 16 PIM in 32 career games with Arizona.

