Coyotes Acquire Hickey, Johnson and Conditional Third Round Draft

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired defenseman Brandon Hickey, goaltender Chad Johnson and a conditional third round draft choice in exchange for goaltender Mike Smith.

"On behalf of the entire organization, I\'d like to thank Mike for everything he\'s done for our franchise on and off the ice the past six seasons," said Chayka. "He\'s the consummate professional and we wish him all the best in the future."

The 21-year-old Hickey recorded 4-11-15 in 35 games as a junior with Boston University in 2016-17. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound native of Leduc, Alta., has totaled 15-25-40 in 112 career games with BU. Hickey, who was named team captain for the 2017-18 season, was originally drafted by the Flames in the third round (64th overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

The 31-year-old Johnson posted an 18-15-1 record with a 2.59 goals against average (GAA) and a .910 save percentage (SV%) with the Flames in 2016-17. The 6-foot-3, 196-pound native of Saskatoon, Sask., appeared in four games with the Coyotes in 2012-13, posting a 2-0-2 record with a 1.21 GAA and a .954 SV%. Johnson was originally drafted by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the fifth round (125th overall) in the 2006 NHL Draft.

Smith totaled a 128-132-41 record with a 2.69 GAA and a .916 SV% in 312 career games with the Coyotes over six seasons.

