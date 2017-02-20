Coyotes Acquire Draft Choices from Calgary in Exchange for Michael Stone

February 20, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired a third round draft choice in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft and a conditional fifth round draft choice in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft from the Calgary Flames in exchange for defenseman Michael Stone.

Stone registered 1-8-9 and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 45 games with the Coyotes this season.

