Coyotes Acquire Cousins and Madsen from Philadelphia

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have acquired forward Nick Cousins and goaltender Merrick Madsen from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for forward Brendan Warren and a fifth-round draft choice in 2018.

"We are very pleased to acquire Nick," said Chayka. "He is a tenacious, versatile, two-way center who will add grit and energy to our lineup. We\'re excited to have him join the Coyotes."

The 23-year-old Cousins registered 6-10-16 and 31 penalty minutes (PIM) in 60 games with the Flyers in 2016-17. The Belleville, Ont. native has totaled 12-15-27 and 37 PIM in 107 career NHL games with Philadelphia. The 5-foot-10, 188-pound Cousins was originally drafted by the Flyers in the third round (68th overall) in the 2011 NHL Draft.

Madsen posted a 28-6-2 record with a 2.11 goals against average (GAA) and a .923 save percentage (SV%) in 36 games with Harvard this season. The junior goaltender was named as a Mike Richter Award finalist as well as a Walter Brown Award semifinalist. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound native of Acton, Calif. finished top-20 in the nation in GAA and SV% and was named ECAC Hockey Goaltender of the Month (Feb., Mar.). His 28 victories were most in a single season by a goaltender in Harvard history while his 16-game winning streak was also a program record. Madsen was originally drafted by the Flyers in the sixth round (162nd overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft.

"Merrick is a big, skilled, athletic goaltender," said Chayka. "We are very excited about him joining our organization and look forward to watching his development."

