Coyotes & Head Coach Dave Tippett Part Ways

News Release

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes Owner, Chairman and Governor Andrew Barroway announced today that the Coyotes and Head Coach Dave Tippett have mutually agreed to part ways. A search for a new head coach will begin immediately.

"On behalf of the entire Coyotes organization, I would like to sincerely thank Tip for all of his hard work and the many contributions he made to our organization," said Barroway. "Tip is a man of high character and we are very grateful for his leadership during his tenure as our head coach. Ultimately, we have some philosophical differences on how to build our team. Therefore, we mutually agreed that it is in everyone's best interest to have a coaching change in order to move our franchise forward."

"After some thoughtful discussions with Andy, we both agreed that it was best for me to move on," said Tippett. "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the Coyotes and wish Andy and the entire organization all the best in the future."

Tippett was named the 17th head coach in franchise history on September 24, 2009 and compiled a 282-257-83 record with the team.

