Coy Craft Called into U.S. Under-20 National Team Camp Ahead Of

FRISCO, TEXAS (Tuesday, Jan. 31) - FC Dallas midfielder Coy Craft has been called in by U.S. Under-20 Men's National Team by head coach Tab Ramos for an 11-day training camp in Orlando, Fla., U.S. Soccer announced today.

The U.S. team is entering its final stage of preparation for mid-February's 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship, which will send four teams to the 2017 FIFA U-20 Men's World Cup in South Korea this May.

"Our objective for this camp is to continue our preparation for the U-20 World Cup qualifiers," Ramos said. "After having a fitness camp followed by a camp with a combination of fitness and local games, now we are looking to get into game rhythm and select the final roster."

The training camp will be held from Jan. 31-Feb. 10 in Orlando, Fla. Upon the conclusion of camp, Ramos will name the final roster of 20 players who will travel to San Jose, Costa Rica for the 2017 CONCACAF U-20 Championship. That final roster will be selected from the entire U-20 player pool. The World Cup qualifying tournament is scheduled to run from Feb. 17-March 5, with the team's first game taking place Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. EST against Panama.

This will be the U-20 Men's National Team's second camp of 2017 and first international match since December, when the U.S. traveled to face Costa Rica twice at the Tico's national training center.

The birth years for players in this camp range from 1997 to 1999. The age cut-off for this U-20 player pool is players born on or after Jan. 1, 1997.

