Cox\\"s Four Points Lead Everblades Past Gladiators

DULUTH, GA - Stephen MacAulay scored twice while Joe Cox added a goal and three assists to help lead the Florida Everblades (28-6-1-2, 59 pts) to a 6-2 win over the rival Atlanta Gladiators (18-20-1-2, 39 pts) Monday afternoon at the Infinite Energy Arena. With the win, the \'Blades extend their lead in the South Division standings to nine points, and have now won five straight contests.

Atlanta grabbed a 1-0 advantage just 4:26 into the opening period. Cycling the puck around inside the attacking zone, Rick Pinkston grabbed the puck near the blue line and ripped a shot that hit off the stick of Taylor Stefishen and deflected right past a screened and sliding Callum Booth.

The \'Blades would soon battle back, tying the score at 1-1 midway through the first period. Stephen MacAulay managed to kick the puck across the Joe Cox in the trapezoid. Cox found an onrushing Steven Lorentz who quickly buried his shot past Atlanta goaltender Sean Bonar.

Stephen MacAulay banged home a rebound chance to give the \'Blades a 2-1 lead. Joe Cox managed to get the puck to Matt Mackenzie who fired a shot off the body of Sean Bonar. Scooping up the rebound, Stephen MacAulay shoved the loose puck into the back of the net.

Atlanta capitalized on an attacking zone turnover to make the score 2-2. Lindsay Sparks forced a turnover at the low circle, and tossed his pass across the face of goal where it was buried into the net by Luke Sandler.

The \'Blades would re-claimed the lead just over a minute later. Stephen MacAulay received a pass from Keegan Bruce. Heading through the low slot, MacAulay chose to go it alone, snapping his shot into the net to give the Everblades a 3-2 lead.

The \'Blades extended their advantage to 4-2 on a brilliant play from Joe Cox. After poking the puck away in the neutral zone, Cox raced into the attacking zone. Cox deked around the goaltender and skated below the goal line before sending a pass through the vacant crease and right to the stick of Brett Bulmer who quickly buried the puck into the open net.

Cox buried an empty net goal from center ice with just over two minutes to go in the game to put the game in hand. The \'Blades added another tally just 25-seconds later from Justin Kea to earn a big 6-2 victory.

Callum Booth was absolutely superb in goal for the Everblades and earns the win after stopping 24 of the 26 shots he faced. Sean Bonar suffers the loss in goal for Atlanta after allowing five goals on 24 shots.

The Florida Everblades will now head to the Amway Center on Saturday to take on the Wawa Sunshine Cup rival Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Fans can catch the game broadcast on 99.3 ESPN Radio . Fans can also watch the game online at ECHL.TV

