Cowlitz Puts Abrupt End to AppleSox Game-One Streak

News Release

WENATCHEE, Wash. - The Wenatchee AppleSox (18-13, 3-1 second half) fell 7-2 in the series opener to the Cowlitz Black Bears (14-17, 3-1 second half), to put an end to nine-consecutive game one wins and a six-game home league winning streak, Tuesday night at Paul Thomas Sr. Stadium.

In his second outing against the AppleSox of the season, Cowlitz starter Trevor Conn (1-2) was difficult to figure out. He held Wenatchee scoreless into the seventh inning, surrendering his only two runs of the night on a Jalen Garcia two-run home run to left field that cut into a 5-0 deficit.

It was Garcia's second home run of the season.

Other than that lone scoring inning, and a three-hit night from Jake Taylor, the AppleSox offense was stymied.

Wenatchee starter McKabe Cottrell (0-1) also worked a quality start, only allowing two runs over six innings. Cottrell allowed a solo home run to Nyles Nygaard in the first inning, and then another run scored via an error in the fifth.

Cowlitz added three more in the top of the seventh off of AppleSox reliever Cam Kurz. Delvin Granberg hit a two-run home run off of Kurz, following an RBI single for Andy Armstrong.

In the eighth, Marco Valenzuela homered off of Wenatchee reliever Jacob Price, and Andy Armstrong collected a second RBI single, to put the game out of reach at 7-2.

Cobi Johnson got the final three outs, in his first appearance in over a month for Cowlitz.

With the loss, Wenatchee saw it's nine-game home winning streak (six league game home winning streak) come to an end, and now falls to 1-3 on the year against Cowlitz. The Black Bears have won eight of the last 10 meetings in the all-time series.

The AppleSox go for the rebound game-two win, Wednesday night on Cougar Night with the AppleSox. The WSU Cougar Cruiser will be at the 7:05 p.m. game. Hunter Boyd (3-0) will start for the AppleSox.

