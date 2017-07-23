Cowart Powers Walk-Off Home Run over Isotopes

News Release

SALT LAKE CITY - Kaleb Cowart hammered a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall in the 10th inning to give the Salt Lake Bees a 4-3 walk-off victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes on Saturday night in front of 13,301 fans at Smith's Ballpark.

"It felt great, that was the first walk-of home run of my career. It's an awesome feeling," Cowart said. "I mean it was just really energetic from the start, both pitching staffs put up incredible games. But this win just feels good. I've been going out every day and preparing, and winning like this is just that preparation showing itself."

Albuquerque jumped out to a 2-0 lead on starter Tyler Skaggs, but the Bees battled back to score three runs in the bottom of the third inning on a Cowart RBI single and Jefry Marte two-RBI double. The Isotopes would tie the game back up at 3 in the fourth inning and it would remain tied until Cowart ended it in extras. Skaggs made his first rehab start with the Bees and pitched four innings, giving up six hits and three runs on the night. Regular starter Troy Scribner piggy-backed Skaggs to pitch five innings of scoreless relief, allowing three hits while striking out two. Deolis Guerra (2-0) picked up the win for the pitching staff after throwing a spotless 10th inning.

For the Bees it was their eighth walk-off victory of the season with the last coming on a Nolan Fontana sacrifice fly June 26 against Reno. Cowart collected his first walk-off hit in a Bees uniform and first walk-off home run at any professional level. The win increased the Bees lead over the Isotopes to four games in the Pacific Southern Division.

The Bees and Isotopes continue their four-game series Sunday night at Smith's Ballpark, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. The Bees and Isotopes will finish up the series with a Pioneer Day game on Monday night at 6:35 p.m. with fireworks scheduled postgame. For additional information, visit slbees.com.

