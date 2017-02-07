Covanta Easy Being Green Weekend Coming up Next Week

HEAT HOME GAMES COMING UP THIS WEEK: The Heat hit the road for two games in Charlotte this week, one on Friday at 4:15 p.m. PST and the other on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. PST.

HEAT HOME GAMES IN THE NEAR FUTURE:

Our favorite bearded Heat player Hunter Smith gets his very own bobblehead, which is given out to the first 5- adults and teens 13-years-old and over on Sunday, February 26! Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda & Bakersfield Condors Friday and Saturday, February 17 & 18 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena It's one of the Heat's signature events as Covanta Easy Being Green Weekend will be upon us on Friday, February 17 as the Heat host San Jose, followed by the Saturday, February 18 meeting between Stockton and the Bakersfield Condors! If you've never been to Covanta Easy Being Green, you're missing out on all of the tips and tricks to help you and your family not only do your part to help preserve our environment, but you will also learn tips and tricks from companies who can take money out of your energy bills and put them back in your pockets! Plus, it's another great giveaway as a Heat tote bag will be given to the first 750 fans 13-years-old and over on both nights! Perfect for groceries!!!!

Stockton Heat vs. Texas Stars Sunday, February 26 (4:00 p.m. faceoff - 3:00 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena The second of four bobbleheads is given away at the doors to the first 500 adults and teens 13-years-old and over as everyone's favorite bearded winger, Hunter Smith, is enshrined in bobblehead form! Get here early as these are sure to go quickly as it's the first of two bobbleheads given to the adults and teens this year. This is also the first home game on a Sunday this year so please note the 4:00 p.m. start at Stockton Arena!

HEAT HOME GAMES COMING DOWN THE PIKE: Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors Saturday, March 4 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena One of everyone's favorite night's returns to the schedule in early March as we'll host Star Wars Night, inviting the 501st Legion - Central California Garrison out in full costume! Take pictures with some of the incredible costumes and, of course, your favorite characters like Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Stormtroopers and much, much more! It's already going to be an awesome night to bring the family out, but we'll make it even better by giving away a black youth replica Heat jersey to the first 1,000 kids 12-years-old and younger!

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda Saturday, March 18 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena We gave a Heat replica jersey to the kids on Star Wars Night, now adults and teens get their turn as the first 1,000 fans, 13-years-old and over will receive a red Heat replica jersey! Plus it's the American Cancer Society's Relay for Life Night! Get your team fundraising now and come out to the game with your team!

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR OUR LOYAL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS: The next Full Season Ticket Holder event will be another pre-game Chalk Talk with Head Coach Ryan Huska before the game Friday, February 17 against the San Jose Barracuda. Come prepared to ask questions about the team or the burning questions you've always wanted to know about hockey.

Full Season Ticket Holders can RSVP now for the exclusive "Skate with the Team" event. Get on the ice with the Stockton Heat after the Sunday, February 26 game against the Texas Stars. This event, exclusive to ticket holders, requires an RSVP, especially if you need rental skates. You can RSVP now by calling your ticket rep now or you can RSVP online here!

For more information on upcoming events and for the latest Season Ticket Holder News, visit StocktonHeat.com/STH or follow @AHLHeatTix on Twitter! To learn how you can become a Season Ticket Holder and attend awesome events like these, call 209.373.1500 and speak with our account executives today or visit StocktonHeat.com!

GROUP PERK OF THE WEEK: All eyes and ears on you as we celebrate our nation thanks to your rendition of the National Anthem. All eyes and ears on you as we celebrate our nation thanks to your rendition of the national anthem (PHOTO BY ASVITT PHOTOGRAPHY) The Stockton Heat have a great way to get your group out to the games, have a great time, and save you money! All groups of 10 or more get recognized on the video board and are entered to win the nightly group raffle! Book your group in lower premium and take home a Heat hat in addition to the memories you'll create!

However, larger groups are eligible for special perks and this week we'll focus in on a cool feature groups of 100 or more can take advantage of!

Have a talented singer in your group? Are you a patriot who loves your country?!

Put your singer up in front of thousands to kick off the game with the singing of the Star-Spangled Banner! That's right, bring out a large group and put the singer front and center at Stockton Arena and even come home with some cool pictures of your anthem singer courtesy of Asvitt Photography.

However, this perk is limited to just one per game, so if you want someone you know to sing the anthem, book your group now!

To learn more about this and other group perks available, or to book your group now, call 209.373.1500 or visit StocktonHeat.com.

DON'T MISS THIS BOOSTER CLUB EVENT: Join the Stockton Hockey Booster Club at its 9th Annual Charity Wine Tasting on Sunday, February 19th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. The event held at Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi Winery will include drinks, food, door prizes, raffle items and a souvenir wine glass.

The wine will be poured by some of your favorite Stockton Heat Hockey Players. Cost is $30 for those tasting wine, and $20 for designated drivers. Net profits will benefit local charities. Visit the Booster Club table on the fan deck at the February 4, 17 and 18 home games to purchase your tickets and for further information. You must be 21-years-old or older to attend.

