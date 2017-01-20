Country Jam Comes to Clipper Magazine Stadium

January 20, 2017 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





An exciting full day of country music, featuring past Country Music Association award winners, is coming to Clipper Magazine Stadium this spring.

Maryland Sound International and Bob 94.9 (WRBT) are proud to present the Keystone Country Jam, which will be held in Lancaster on Saturday, May 13.

Beginning at 2:30 in the afternoon, six country performing acts will be taking the stage on the home field of the Lancaster Barnstormers.

Headlining the show will be Montgomery Gentry, the 2000 Country Music Association Duo of the Year. The Kentucky-based pair was nominated for the honor each year from 1999-2009 and has recorded five songs that reached #1 on the Billboard Magazine Country Singles Chart.

Also included on the day's list of artists is The Marshall Tucker Band, who hit #14 on the pop singles chart with the 1977 smash "Heard it in a Love Song". Marshall Tucker placed five albums in the Top 30 on the country charts during the 1970's and continues to record now into its fifth decade. Its latest release was a live album from Spartanburg, South Carolina in 2013.

Joining the day's festivities will be Deana Carter, winner of the CMA's Single of the Year in 1997 for "Strawberry Wine". Carter was also nominated for a Grammy and CMA Song of the Year honors earlier this decade for "You and Tequila".

The three other acts that will perform at the Keystone Country Jam are Low, Low Chariot; Mountain Road and Fast Lane.

Lancaster's Country Jam will not end until 10:00 that evening.

Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, January 25.

People looking to purchase tickets may go to:

keystoneevents.ticketleap.com/keystone-country-jam/ The promotional code to be used is: Barnstormers2017.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Atlantic League Stories from January 20, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.