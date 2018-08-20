Coulter's Eighth Inning Home Run Seals Shuckers Comeback

August 20, 2018 - Southern League (SL) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release





BILOXI, MS - Clint Coulter's three-run homer in the eighth inning catapulted the Biloxi Shuckers (73-54, 32-25) to a 6-5 victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (63-61, 33-23) on Monday night at MGM Park. The Shuckers are now just 1.5 games behind Pensacola in the second half Southern League standings.

In his return from the disabled list and first start since July 22, RHP Zack Brown tossed four quality innings for the Shuckers, allowing just a run in the second inning. The righty finished his outing by wriggling out of a bases loaded jam in the fourth, inducing a pair of pop ups before striking out RHP Vladimir Gutierrez to end his night.

The Shuckers used a pair of long balls to pull in front for the first time in the second. Blake Allemand connected for his fourth homer of the season to leadoff the inning, knotting the contest at one all. Three batters later, Tyler Heineman was given new life on a dropped fly ball in foul territory by Major League rehabber Scott Schebler, and launched his fourth homer of the season two pitches later, giving Biloxi a 2-1 edge.

Pensacola tied the game in the fifth after a fielding error by Keston Hiura. The Blue Wahoos took their lead in the sixth by scoring three runs against RHP Marcos Diplan (W, 2-4) in the first four batters, putting jumping out to a 5-2 advantage.

Corey Ray helped start the comeback by driving in a run in the seventh. With runners at second and third, Ray grounded out to second, allowing Coulter to race in and score from third. The RBI was Ray's 70th of the season, passing Orlando Arcia for the most RBI in a single season by a Shuckers batter.

Trailing 5-3 in the bottom of the eighth inning, Allemand doubled off the right field wall with one out. Trent Grisham followed with a walk, bringing up Coulter. The first baseman worked the count before demolishing a fastball from RHP Robinson Leyer (L, 4-3) out to left field, giving the Shuckers their 6-5 edge. It was Coulter's 11th homer of the season, part of a 2-for-4 night where he extended his hitting streak to a team-high nine games.

RHP Nate Griep (S, 31) put the finishing touches on the game for the Shuckers, striking out the side in the ninth to secure his 31st save of the year, a new career-high for Griep.

In a quick turnaround, the Shuckers and Blue Wahoos square off again on Tuesday morning at 10:35 AM. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Trey Supak (3-6, 3.67) to the hill against Blue Wahoos RHP Tony Santillan (4-1, 3.98). On Education Day, fans can purchase the Shuckers $10 special, which includes a game ticket in the Community Bank Terrace, hot dog, chips and a drink.

Single game tickets for the Biloxi Shuckers 2018 season can be purchased at the MGM Park box office or over the phone through Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Playoff tickets and group outings are also available and can be reserved by calling 228-233-3465 or visiting www.biloxishuckers.com.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from August 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.