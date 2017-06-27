Cougars Take Down Clinton in Ninth

News Release

GENEVA, Ill. - Staying unbeaten amid the longest home stand of the season, the Kane County Cougars (4-2, 43-30) reeled in a walk-off 3-2 win over the visiting Clinton LumberKings (1-5, 32-41) in front of a raucous crowd at Northwestern Medicine Field Tuesday evening. With the bases loaded in the final inning, the Cougars' Frank Christy drew a bases loaded walk to force in the decisive tally.

The walk-off contest was the Cougars first since they did so against the Beloit Snappers on April 19th of this season. It was the Cougars third walk-off- win all year.

In a quickly paced contest, this one was a true pitcher's duel between lefty Nick Wells (3-6) and the Cougars' right-hander Sam McWilliams (8-2). With runs at a premium, the Cougars scratched across a single tally in the fifth inning. After base hits from Manny Jefferson and Raymel Flores, a wild pitch from Wells pushed across a critical run.

With Wells still in the game, the Cougars posted another run in the sixth. Luis Silverio, the birthday boy, celebrated the inning with a double to lead-off. Anfernee Grier followed with a single, and Marcus Wilson raked an RBI single. After six frames, the Cougars lead was 2-0.

An incredible start tonight was posted from McWilliams. The Midwest League All-Star posted a season high seven innings on just four singles, no runs, and three strikeouts with a walk.

As McWilliams left in line for the win, in came right-handed reliever Jake Winston (1-1). Winston labored as Clinton tied up the ball game, 2-2. Nick Zammerelli led off with a double. And Ryan Scott followed with an RBI knock. Two wild pitches later, Scott scored the game tying run as Winston was pulled in favor of winning righty Sam Lewis (2-1).

Lewis' work was rewarded as the Cougars walked if off, literally, in the ninth inning. Facing losing righty Kyle Wilcox (0-1) in the ninth, Mark Karaviotis, Ramon Hernandez, and Jefferson all reached to load the bags full. And Christy drew a bases load walk to force in the game-wining tally.

On Wednesday, the Cougars and LumberKings meet at 12:00 P.M. On the mound for the Cougars, righty Curtis Taylor (2-4, 3.32 ERA) duels Clinton's left-hander Danny Garcia (5-5, 6.30 ERA). For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com. ###

