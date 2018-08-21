Cougars Sweep LumberKings

August 21, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





GENEVA, Ill.- The Kane County Cougars (31-25, 66-59) are the hottest team in the Midwest League. After a 5-1 win over the Clinton LumberKings (64-63, 25-32), the Cougars have now won 11 of their last 13 games. Seven of the last nine contests have featured a quality start from the starting pitcher. The Cougars also increased their playoff chances by moving within a half game of the Beloit Snappers for the Western Division Wild Card.

Jayson McKinley (8-3) kept the trend with promising starting pitching, throwing his fourth quality start of 2018. Despite his counterpart, Ryne Inman (4-10) keeping the Cougars without a base runner until the fourth, McKinley worked seven innings of one-run baseball with no walks and 4 strikeouts.

The Cougars first put McKinley in line for the win when Ryan Dobson hit a sacrifice fly to score Tra Holmes for the game's first run. The next frame, Eudy Ramos singled home a pair of runs to end Inman's line and give the Cougars a 3-0 lead. It was the third straight day Ramos drove in two runs.

Ryan Grotjohn also capped off a two-out rally in the seventh inning, singling home another pair of runs.

Luis Castillo picked up where McKinley left off, tossing two shutout innings to end the game.

The Cougars welcome in Peoria Tuesday to begin the conclusion of the homestand. Left-hander Mack Lemieux (3-9, 4.13) will take the mound for the Cougars. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.