Cougars sweep LumberKings in 3-game set

Geneva, IL - Clinton LumberKings pitching combined to strikeout 13 Kane County Cougars batters but fell 5-1 on Monday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. The loss is the LumberKings (23-32, 64-63) fourth straight and their first three-game sweep in Kane County (31-25, 66-59) since August of 2014.

Ryne Inman started for Clinton and was sharp through his first four innings. Kane County failed to get a batter on base through his first three innings and had just one hit, an infield single, after four.

In the bottom of the fifth, Inman (4-10) allowed his first run of the night. Tra Holmes singled with one out and moved to third following back-to-back walks issued from Inman and scored on a Ryan Dobson sacrifice fly to right.

Kane County added on in the sixth. Inman walked the first two batters of the frame forcing him from the game. Randy Bell then entered and, following a wild pitch, allowed a two-run single to Eudy Ramos that put the Cougars on top 3-0.

The LumberKings only run of the night came across in the top of the seventh. Keegan McGovern tripled off Cougars starter Jayson McKinley down the first base line to open the inning. Onil Pena then drove home McGovern with an RBI ground out to short that pulled Clinton to within two.

McKinley (8-3) earned the win for Kane County with seven innings of work in which he allowed just one run. During his time out, he scattered five LumberKings hits while walking none and striking out four.

The Cougars added two more insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run single by Ryan Gortjohn.

The LumberKings will now head south to take on the Burlington Bees with the first game of a three-game series on Tuesday night. Clinton will throw left-hander Steven Moyers (4-0, 2.87) while the Bees will counter with righty Austin Krzeminski (5-5, 2.01). Game time is slated for 6:30 PM. Fans looking to listen to the game can hear Erik Oas on the call on 100.3 FM WCCI and online at lumberkings.com via the tunein radio ap at 6:15 PM with the pregame show.

