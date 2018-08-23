Cougars Stay Perfect on Homestand

GENEVA, Ill. - Just last week, the Kane County Cougars (33-25, 68-59) extended their longest winning streak of the year to six straight wins. They matched that with a 9-6 victory over the Peoria Chiefs (32-25, 71-57) Wednesday night from Northwestern Medicine Field. Along with a Beloit loss, the Cougars drop their magic number to 11 with 11 games remaining on the season.

For the sixth straight game, the Cougars struck first when Ryan Dobson singled home Ryan Grotjohn in the second inning. It was the third inning when the Cougars exploded offensively.

Angel Rondon (3-2) loaded the bases on three free passes, before a wild pitch brought home Jancarlos Cintron for a 2-0 Cougars' advantage. Then Ryan Grotjohn launched a three-run homer for his second straight three RBI day. A few batters later Jose Caballero belted the inning's second homer with a two-run shot for a 7-0 Cougar lead.

Peoria first found the scoreboard in the fifth inning. In the sixth, the Chiefs did the most damage against the Cougars' pitching staff in nearly three weeks. Julio Rodriguez recorded a bases clearing double off Cole Bartlett (5-2) to bring Peoria closer 8-4. The Chiefs nearly grabbed another run, but Yan Sanchez' outfield assist threw out Rodriguez at the plate.

Cintron picked up one more RBI before in the eighth inning before Peoria collected two more runs off of Kyler Stout in the ninth.

Abraham Almonte worked two scoreless innings in the seventh and eighth frames.

The Cougars will look for a perfect homestand on Thursday in the finale against Peoria. A couple of left-handers will take the mound as Jake Dahlberg (3-1, 2.42) will throw against Cougar Lane Ratliff (6-1, 3.06). First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. For tickets call 630-232-8811 or visit kccougars.com.

