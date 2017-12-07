Cougars Announce Field Staff for 2018 Season

News Release

FORMER MAJOR LEAGUER TO LEAD COUGARS IN FIRST YEAR WITH D-BACKS ORGANIZATION

GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars, in conjunction with the organization's Major League affiliate Arizona Diamondbacks, have announced the field staff for the 2018 season which will begin on Thursday, April 5 against the Clinton LumberKings at Northwestern Medicine Field in Geneva, Ill.

Blake Lalli has been named the 19th manager in franchise history. This season will be his first as a manager within the D-backs organization having spent the last five seasons playing in the Majors with the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers and most recently the Atlanta Braves. He is no stranger to the D-backs affiliate system as he previously spent time with the organization's Triple-A affiliate in Reno from 2014-15.

Lalli's staff includes pitching coach Rich Sauveur, hitting coach Rick Short, coach Jorge Cortes, athletic trainer Kelly Boyce along with strength and conditioning coordinator Scott Shipman.

Sauveur returns to Kane County for his third year with the D-backs and is the only returning member of the Cougars staff for the upcoming season. Short comes to the Cougars for his first season as a hitting coach after spending the last eight years as a scout for the D-backs. A native of nearby Elgin, Ill. he spent three years as a member of the Western Illinois University baseball team before being drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in 1994. Cortes begins his third season in the D-backs organization after spending the 2017 season at Short-Season A Hillsboro.

Ticket packages for the 2018 season are now on sale including the Cougars Christmas Pack. From now until December 31, purchase the Christmas Pack for just $89 and you'll receive four (4) box seat ticket vouchers valid for any game during the 2018 season, one (1) general lot parking pass, $60 in Cougars cash plus two (2) reserved seat ticket voucher for Opening Night on Thursday, April 5. That's a savings of over 40% which makes it the perfect gift for the baseball fan on your shopping list this holiday season. Visit kccougars.com for more information or to purchase your Christmas Pack today.

