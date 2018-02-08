Cougars Announce 7th Annual 5k to Raise Funds for Special Olympics

February 8, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release





GENEVA, Ill. - The Kane County Cougars announce the 7th annual Cougars 5K Run/Walk, presented by Northwestern Medicine Delnor Health & Fitness Center, which will take place on Saturday, May 19 at Northwestern Medicine Field beginning at 8 a.m. As the Cougars continue to grow their charitable outreach, proceeds from the race will benefit Special Olympics Illinois. Registration is now open at kccougars.com and raceroster.com.

"It feels like a natural fit to team up with the Cougars for their 5K," said Member Services Manager, Debra Neari. "We are proud to partner with them and continue our efforts to promote health and wellness for families throughout our community."

The Cougars 5K, which features chip timing, will follow a course along both Kirk Road and Fabyan Parkway.

Children through age 12 can also register for the Cougars "Inside the Park Dash", a half-mile fun run, which will take place at the conclusion of the 5K for $5 per child.

"We're excited to carry on the tradition of the Cougars 5K for another season," said Cougars owner Dr. Bob Froehlich. "As we continue to grow our charitable outreach beyond the baseball field, we're looking forward to contributing towards all the wonderful programs Special Olympics has to offer to their athletes and families."

Open to competitive runners and recreational walkers, the Cougars host one of the most unique 5K events in the Chicagoland area with the finish line located at home plate inside Northwestern Medicine Field. Participants can be seen on the ballpark videoboard through a live-feed camera while high-fiving team mascots, Ozzie and Annie T. Cougar, down the final stretch of the race course. Families with children are encouraged to participate as strollers are permitted on the course with a discounted rate for participants between the ages of 5-18 years old.

Those registered by May 10 are guaranteed a commemorative race t-shirt featuring the Cougars 5K logo while all participants will receive a complimentary ticket voucher for a 2018 Cougars game. The top three male and female finishers in 14 age groups will receive a custom race medal courtesy of Creative Awards and Products, Inc. in Bartlett, Ill.

Following the race, participants can enjoy a variety of refreshments including a complimentary hot dog or brat and a beer for those 21 & older.

