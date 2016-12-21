Cottonmouths Trade for Defenseman

COLUMBUS, GA- The Columbus Cottonmouths and Head Coach and General Manager Jerome Bechard announced on Wednesday afternoon the acquiring of defensemen Zachary Loesch from the Pensacola Ice Flyers in exchange for forward Riley Spraggs.

Loesch, 24, has played twelve games this season for Pensacola and has recorded 6 assists and 23 penalty minutes. Prior to joining the Ice Flyers, the 6'5", 220 pound Defensemen from White Bear Lake, Minnesota played 4 seasons at Lake Superior State University in the WCHA. In 95 games for the Lakers, Loesch recorded 1 goal, 9 assists and 68 penalty minutes. "Loesch brings size, good skating ability and physicality to help bolster the D-Core," says Head Coach Jerome Bechard.

Spraggs, 25, tallied 6 goals, 7 assists for 13 points in 17 games played so far this season. "With Brears slated to come off of IR, a log jam at forward was looming. Goals and assists aren't the end all, be all. Accountability and consistency are our biggest areas of improvement and this move should help us improve those areas and set a tone as the midpoint of the season nears." As far as Spraggs' contributions to the team, "In order to obtain talent, you have to give up talent and I'm thankful for Riley's commitment to help this team," says Head Coach Jerome Bechard.

The Columbus Cottonmouths return to action in the Snake Pit on Friday, December 23rd against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

