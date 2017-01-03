Cottonmouths Host Totes 2 Tots Suitcase Drive
January 3, 2017 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Columbus Cottonmouths News Release
COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus Cottonmouths Hockey Team will serve as a donation host on Thursday, January 5, 2017 for the annual Totes 2 Tots suitcase drive. Georgia Cancer Specialists and Northside Animal Hospital in Atlanta in conjunction with Totes 2 Tots have hosted a suitcase drive to benefit Georgia's foster children for the past 15 years in the Atlanta area.
This is the second year that a Cottonmouths' game has served as a donation hub for Totes 2 Tots. With the Cottonmouths' help, Totes 2 Tots raised over 500 bags at the event last January. To help with this event, you can attend the Cottonmouths game on Thursday, January 5, 2017 at 7:30PM; gates will open at 6:30PM, and bring new or nearly new suitcases, backpacks, and duffel bags for donation. Volunteers from Totes 2 Tots will be in front of the Civic Center to accept donations.
This year's Columbus Totes 2 Tots suitcase drive will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2017 from 10:00AM-2:00PM at the New Apostolic Church at 5831 Billings Road, Columbus, GA 31909. All suitcases, backpacks, and duffel bags donated at the Columbus Cottonmouths game on January 5, 2017 at 7:30PM will be donated to this event.
To purchase tickets to the Cottonmouths game, visit the Columbus Civic Center Box Office or ticketmaster.com. For more information about Totes 2 Tots and additional drop-off locations, visit www.gacancer.com or facebook.com/totes2tots. To make a financial donation, visit give.northside.com/totes2tots.
