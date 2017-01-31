Cosmos Re-Sign Midfielder Walter Restrepo

NEW YORK - The New York Cosmos announced today the re-signing of midfielder Walter Restrepo. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Walter is a former Cosmos player who understands the culture of the club and is aware of the high expectations we always have," said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. "He is a player we know very well and I am sure he will give us a different look in the attack this season."

Restrepo, 28, was a regular starter when the team won the 2015 Soccer Bowl. He finished that season logging 31 appearances, scoring three goals and adding five assists. He was also a two-time NASL Best XI selection (2012 and 2014). After his remarkable season with the Cosmos, Restrepo was acquired by Philadelphia Union in 2016 and made appearances with USL's Bethlehem Steel FC throughout the season.

The San Diego native also played professionally in Colombia from 2006-2010, appearing in both the first and second division for Deportes Tolima, Boyacá Chicî" and Expreso Rojo. He has also represented the Colombian national team at the U-17 level.

"It's always an honor to represent the New York Cosmos. I am extremely thankful to the club for bringing me back," said Restrepo. "Gio and the coaching staff are putting a good-quality group of guys together and many of them are good friends of mine, so I am excited to come back and play with them."

About the Cosmos The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall on Nov. 13, 2016, with a 4-2 win on penalties over the Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

The Cosmos began play in 1971, spending 14 seasons in the NASL, winning five league championships. During this time, the club brought some of the biggest names in world soccer to the USA including Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto.

The Cosmos returned to NASL competition on Aug. 3, 2013, winning the championship in their first season back in the league. Raî=BAl and Marcos Senna, legends at famed Spanish sides Real Madrid and Villarreal CF, each suited up in Cosmos colors for modern era championship runs, adding their names to the impressive list of global soccer stars who played with the club.

