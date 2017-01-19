Cosmos' Captain Carlos Mendes Will Return to the Club

January 19, 2017 - North American Soccer League (NASL) - New York Cosmos News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Cosmos announced today that defender Carlos Mendes will return to the club and continue as team captain. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"At the Cosmos, we've always conducted ourselves as a family, so the last few months have been extremely difficult on many levels,' said Mendes. "With Mr. Commisso's purchase of the club, I feel reassured that the team will continue in the direction we had always planned, bringing good quality soccer to the field and helping to grow the sport in our country," he added.

Mendes, 36, is a Long Island native who joined the club from MLS side Columbus Crew in 2013. The defender has enjoyed an accomplished career so far and continues to lead the reigning champions of the North American Soccer League (NASL), having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and third overall in four seasons.

"Carlos is unique both on and off the field and his role as captain is more important than ever now" said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. "As a player he continues to show exceptional quality and consistency. His experience and leadership will be key to maintaining the winning culture we have developed in this new era of the New York Cosmos," continued Savarese.

Mendes started his professional soccer career with the Long Island Rough Riders in 2002, where he made ten appearances before moving on to the Rochester Rhinos. In 2005, Mendes joined the New York Red Bulls where he made 146 appearances over six seasons. He then had a brief stint at Columbus Crew in 2012 before he joined the New York Cosmos as captain in 2013.

Last season Mendes became the first player in the club's reboot era to reach 100 games played and was named in the NASL's Best XI, his third straight selection for this accolade.

About the Cosmos The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall on Nov. 13, 2016, with a 4-2 win on penalties over the Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

The Cosmos began play in 1971, spending 14 seasons in the NASL, winning five league championships. During this time, the club brought some of the biggest names in world soccer to the USA including Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto.

The Cosmos returned to NASL competition on Aug. 3, 2013, winning the championship in their first season back in the league. Raî=BAl and Marcos Senna, legends at famed Spanish sides Real Madrid and Villarreal CF, each suited up in Cosmos colors for modern era championship runs, adding their names to the impressive list of global soccer stars who played with the club.

For more information on the New York Cosmos, please visit nycosmos.com, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram (@NYCosmos).

