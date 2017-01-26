Cosmos Bring Szetela Back to New York

NEW YORK - The New York Cosmos announced today the return of midfielder Danny Szetela. As per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"I'm very pleased that we were able to bring Danny back to the team. He is an experienced player and has contributed a lot to this team over the last few years," said Cosmos Head Coach and Sporting Director Giovanni Savarese. "I'd also like to thank the San Francisco Deltas for helping to make this transition seamless," he added.

Szetela, 29, has been a regular starter in central midfield for the Cosmos since joining the team in 2013. He has been part of all three Championship winning campaigns since the team's reboot.

"The Cosmos have been a big part of my life for a long time. I have many special memories here, including three title wins. I'm looking forward to another run for the Championship and being around my family and friends who have been a huge support in my career," said Danny Szetela.

A native of Clifton, NJ, Szetela joined the Cosmos after a two-year hiatus from the sport due to injuries. He originally turned professional in 2004 at the age of 16 when signing with the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer. Szetela made 34 appearances for the Crew before moving abroad to play with Racing de Santander of Spain's La Liga and Brescia Calcio of Serie B (where he made 26 appearances).

Szetela has represented the United States national team at every level. He was a member of the USSF's Bradenton Academy and represented the U.S. at the 2003 Under-17 World Cup. In 2007, Szetela was a key starter on the U.S. U-20 national team that reached the quarterfinals of the FIFA U-20 World Cup, alongside future national team players such as Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore. He has also earned three caps for the full U.S. men's national team and played for the U.S. at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

About the Cosmos The New York Cosmos are reigning champions of the NASL, having won their second consecutive NASL Championship and eighth overall on Nov. 13, 2016, with a 4-2 win on penalties over the Indy Eleven in The Championship Final.

The Cosmos began play in 1971, spending 14 seasons in the NASL, winning five league championships. During this time, the club brought some of the biggest names in world soccer to the USA including Pelé, Franz Beckenbauer, Giorgio Chinaglia and Carlos Alberto.

The Cosmos returned to NASL competition on Aug. 3, 2013, winning the championship in their first season back in the league. Raî=BAl and Marcos Senna, legends at famed Spanish sides Real Madrid and Villarreal CF, each suited up in Cosmos colors for modern era championship runs, adding their names to the impressive list of global soccer stars who played with the club.

