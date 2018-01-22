Corrin\\"s Three-Point Night Leads Beast to Win over Royals

January 22, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast
News Release
READING, PENNSYLVANIA - Brampton Beast defenseman Willie Corrin scored a pair of goals and added an assist and goaltender Zach Fucale was rock solid with 35 saves as the Beast defeated the Reading Royals 5-2 at Santander Arena on Sunday afternoon.
Brandon MacLean, David Ling and Brandon Marino also scored for Brampton who complete a three-games-in-three-days road trip picking up five of a possible six points, all against North Division opponents.
The Royals scored the lone goal of the opening frame as Frank Hora was credited with his first of the season at 11:29.
It was all Beast when the second period began. Willie Corrin scored his first of the game to tie the contest at a goal apiece at 6:18. With the Beast enjoying a man advantage, Corrin took a pass from Brandon Marino and slapped home his third goal of the season.
Just over a minute later, the Beast took the lead. Brandon MacLean parked himself in front of the goal and pounced on a loose puck and shovelled it behind Royals starter Mark Dekanich at 7:25.
The Beast weren't finished yet. At 14:04, Corrin took a perfect goalmouth feed from Daniel Ciampini at the left side of the net and made no mistake for his second goal of the game, giving the Beast a 3-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.
The Beast continued to press into the third period and were once again rewarded for their efforts. David Ling sent a shot on goal from the right wing boards that eluded Dekanich for Ling's first of the season at 12:11.
The Royals got one back later in the third period as Mark Bennett struck for a goal at 14:26 but Brandon Marino iced the game with an empty net strike with 1:01 remaining in the third to lock down the victory for Brampton.
NOTES: The Beast finished the game 1-for-3 on the power play and a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill. Molson Three Stars: 3) MacLean (BRM) 2) Fucale (BRM) 1) Corrin (BRM). The Beast will now return home for a Wednesday night matchup against the Quad City Mallards.
