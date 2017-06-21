Corredor Leads SAL Northern All-Stars with Two RBI in 3-3 Tie

News Release

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Suns first baseman Aldrem Corredor led the South Atlantic League Northern Division All-Stars with two hits and two runs batted in during the 58th annual SAL All-Star Game before rain shortened the exhibition to a 3-3 tie after seven innings on Tuesday night at Spirit Communications Park.

Trailing 2-0 in the top of the second, the Northern Division rallied for three runs. Following a pair of singles and a one-out RBI double by Kannapolis shortstop Mitch Roman, Corredor stepped to the plate and grounded a single into center field that scored West Virginia left fielder Ty Moore from third and Roman from second, giving the Northern Division a 3-2 lead.

Corredor added a second hit in the seventh on a grounder to second base. In his first SAL All-Star Game, the 21-year-old native of Miranda, Venezuela finished as the only player with multiple hits after his 2-for-3 output at the plate and led the Northern squad with two RBI.

Suns right fielder Daniel Johnson joined Corredor in the starting batting order for Suns manager Patrick Anderson, who guided the Northern Division All-Stars for the third time in four seasons. Johnson finished 0-for-3 with a strikeout while Anderson remained undefeated in SAL All-Star Games following his 2-1 victory in 2016 and a 4-4 tie in 2014.

The Northern Division nearly took the lead in the seventh. With the game tied 3-3, Suns center fielder Blake Perkins loaded the bases on a hot shot back to Columbia reliever Adonis Uceta that deflected to third base and Perkins reached safely with a two-out single in his only at-bat. Uceta escaped the jam by striking out Kannapolis right fielder Joel Booker.

Kannapolis reliever Kyle Kubat threw a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning before the game was called due to wet weather. Columbia first baseman Dash Winningham earned the All-Star MVP Award after lining a two-run double in the bottom of the first. He finished 1-for-2 at the plate with two RBI and a walk.

Rome right fielder Randy Ventura tied up the game with an RBI double to left in the bottom of the second before ten relievers combined to shut out the Northern and Southern Division All-Stars in the final five innings.

Suns third baseman Sheldon Neuse entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning and was called out on strikes in his only at-bat. On Monday, Neuse won the SAL Home Run Derby after topping seven other sluggers in a three-round, elimination format. The 22-year-old from Fort Worth, Texas, faced West Virginia second baseman Trae Albert in the final round. Neuse needed only two out of a possible ten outs to slug four homers and take home the title in his first Derby appearance.

The second half of the SAL season begins on Thursday and the Suns will restart their chase for a fifth division title in the last six years against the Greensboro Grasshoppers at 7:05 p.m. on a Thirsty Thursday at Municipal Stadium in Hagerstown


