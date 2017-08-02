Corredor, Franco Go Deep as Suns Avoid Sweep

News Release

HAGERSTOWN, Md. - Aldrem Corredor and Anderson Franco both slugged home runs as the Hagerstown Suns (21-16, 59-47) tallied seven unanswered runs to avoid a three-game sweep and beat the Hickory Crawdads, 7-1, at Municipal Stadium on Wednesday.

Ben Braymer (Win, 1-0) won his South Atlantic League debut after throwing his first pitch at 10:34 a.m. The 23-year-old lefty, who struck out 39 batters in 27 2/3 innings for the Auburn Doubledays in Class A Short Season, struck out the first two Crawdads he faced following his promotion to Hagerstown. The Auburn University alum allowed a leadoff double and an RBI single in the second, but Oliver Ortiz ended the inning with a bullet throw from right field to catcher Adderling Ruiz, who tagged Ricky Valencia as he tried to score from second base.

Corredor tied up the game with a line drive homer to right-center field in the third inning for his fifth round-tripper this season. In the fifth, Blake Perkins and Telmito Agustin led off with singles before the Suns took their first lead on a three-run homer to left field by Anderson Franco. The 19-year-old third baseman led Hagerstown with three RBI on his ninth homer in 2017. Agustin also drove in two runs with sac flies in the seventh and eighth innings.

After scoring 26 runs through the first two games of the series, Hickory bats went quiet during the final seven innings. Braymer retired the last seven batters he faced and exited after six complete innings with one earned run on four hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. Steven Fuentes (Save, 2) entered from the pen and recorded the final nine outs with two hits and two strikeouts.

