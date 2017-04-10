CORRECTION: North Carolina Courage Announces 20-Player Roster Ahead of Inaugural NWSL Season (Copy 0

News Release

Cary, NC (April 10, 2017)- The North Carolina Courage announced the 20-player roster in advance of their inaugural 2017 NWSL season.

With the core group of returners from the 2016 NWSL Championship squad, the NC Courage boasts additions such as Brazilian internationals Debinha and Rosana, and most recently, Japanese international Yuri Kawamura. Samantha Witteman joins the roster after spending last season with the Orlando Pride, while draftees Ashley Hatch and Darian Jenkins lock down spots for their rookie seasons. Michaela Hahn has been waived for the 2017 season.

2016 NWSL MVP and Golden Boot winner Lynn Williams along with Samantha Mewis are participating in the 2017 season as federation players, while goalkeeper Sabrina D'Angelo is one of 10 Canadians participating this season as a subsidized player.

The North Carolina Courage kick off their inaugural season on the road on April 15 as they visit the Washington Spirit. The first-ever home opener against Tobin Heath and the Portland Thorns is Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Season tickets and individual tickets are on sale now and fans can visit NCFCTix.com or call our box office at 919-459-8144 for ticket details.

NC COURAGE

ROSTERED PLAYERS

Goalkeepers (2): Katelyn Rowland, Sabrina D'Angelo (FED-CAN)

Defenders (8): Elizabeth Eddy, Abby Erceg (INTL-NZ), Taylor Smith, Abby Dahlkemper, Jaelene Hinkle, Courtney Niemiec, Meredith Speck, Yuri Kawamura (INTL-JAPAN)

Midfielders (5): Samantha Mewis (FED-USA), McCall Zerboni, Samantha Witteman, Rosana (INTL-BRA), Debinha (INTL-BRA)

Forwards (6): Makenzy Doniak, Lynn Williams (FED-USA), Jessica McDonald, Kristen Hamilton, Ashley Hatch, Darian Jenkins (D45)

FEDERATION PLAYERS: 3

INTERNATIONAL ROSTER SPORTS FILLED (INT): 4

Key:

ACTIVE ROSTER:

FED - Federation Player

INTL - International Roster Spot

ROSTERED PLAYERS NOT COUNTED AGAINST ACTIVE LIMIT:

D45 - 45-Day Disabled List

SEI - Season Ending Injury List

GKR - Goalkeeper Replacement

MAT - Maternity

LOA - Loan

OOM - Out of Market

About North Carolina Courage

The North Carolina Courage is a professional women's soccer team that plays in the NWSL (Women's First Division). NC Courage, the reigning NWSL champion, plays their home games at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, NC. For more information, please visit www.NCCourage.com or follow them on Twitter and Facebook.

