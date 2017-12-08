News Release

On the first Saturday of June, Sinton captured a dramatic best-of-three Region IV-4A final series by knocking off District 31 rival Robstown in extra innings on a hot afternoon at Calallen High School. As a result, the Pirates made their ninth state tournament appearance in Austin before a semifinal setback to Waco Robinson.

Entering the 2018 campaign, Coach Adrian Alaniz's club has three players on the South Texas Preseason Small-School Baseball Team... as do Coach Elias Vasquez and his Cotton Pickers.

The Pirates, who finished 30-6-2 last season, are represented by junior pitcher Brett Brown, senior pitcher Mason Hopkins, and senior outfielder Colten Collier. Robstown (26-11-1) counters with a trio of seniors: third baseman Austin Kwiakowski, outfielder Victor Moreno, and utility man Jacob Garcia.

Brown, senior catcher Jacobe Avery of Refugio, and Kingsville senior shortstop Tyler Kieschnick are repeaters from the 2017 preseason honor squad.

In addition to the Bobcats and Brahmas, six other schools placed a player each on this year's all-stars - Banquete (senior designated hitter Eduardo Cedillo), Bishop (junior outfielder Nicolas Hernandez), Falfurrias (senior pitcher Royce Carrera), Ingleside (junior second baseman Marty Hinojosa), Orange Grove (senior first baseman Garrett McCalin), and Riviera-Kaufer (senior pitcher Gabe Castillo).

All 14 team members will be recognized with their large-school counterparts at the 14th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet on Thursday, January 18, at the Port of Corpus Christi's Solomon P. Ortiz Center. Doors open at 6:30, and tickets are on sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office. To order by phone, call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area Class 4A, 3A, 2A, and private school coaches.

