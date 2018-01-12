Cornell Loaned to Worcester (ECHL) Fifth-year defenseman played one game with Bridgeport this season

News Release

CORNELL LOANED TO WORCESTER BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Sound Tigers, proud AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders, announced today that defenseman Mike Cornell has been loaned to the Worcester Railers H.C. of the ECHL.

Cornell, 29, played one game with the Sound Tigers this season and helped Bridgeport earn a point in an overtime loss against the Rochester Americans on Jan. 5. He also recorded 15 points (two goals, 13 assists) in 28 games with the Railers and led all Worcester defensemen in assists, and ranked fifth on the team in scoring, when he was recalled on Jan. 1.

A native of Franklin, Mass., Cornell played 35 games with Bridgeport during the 2013-14 season and recorded four goals and six assists. He has 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 131 career AHL contests with the Sound Tigers, St. John's IceCaps, Charlotte Checkers and Springfield Falcons.

In addition, the fifth-year blue-liner has logged 41 points (seven goals, 34 assists) and a plus-22 rating in 96 career ECHL games with the Railers and Florida Everblades. Prior to turning pro, the 5'11, 190-pound skater played four seasons at the University of Maine and served as team captain during his senior campaign in 2012-13. Cornell produced 30 points (six goals, 24 assists) in 130 games with the Black Bears.

