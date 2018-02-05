CornBelters Sign Michael Centeno for 2018 Season

NORMAL, Illinois - The CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Growers, have signed infielder Michael Centeno for the 2018 season. Centeno (5-9, 180, St. Thomas) will enter his first season as a member of the Frontier League in Normal.

He attended St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida where he earned 1st team All-Conference, Athletic All-American, and Academic All-American honors. During his 2017 season, Centeno led the St. Thomas Bobcats with 18 HR, 54 RBI, a batting average of .366 and an impressive .733 slugging percentage. Michael attended Miami Sunset High School in Miami, Florida. He was born on November 8, 1994.

ABOUT THE CORNBELTERS: The Normal CornBelters are a professional baseball team of the Frontier League located in Normal, Illinois, which is part of the Bloomington-Normal metropolitan area. They play their home games at The Corn Crib.

ABOUT THE FRONTIER LEAGUE: The Frontier League, based in Sauget, Illinois, is a professional, independent baseball organization located in the Midwestern United States consisting of 12 franchises in two divisions playing a 96-game regular season schedule. The league was formed in 1993, and is the oldest currently running independent league.

