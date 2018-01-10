CornBelters Re-Sign Meadows for 2018 Season

News Release

Nolan returns to Normal for third straight season

NORMAL, Illinois (January 9, 2018) - The CornBelters have re-signed Nolan Meadows, a six foot, hundred and ninety-five-pound outfielder from San Pedro, California. Meadows will return to Normal for his third straight season.

Nolan, a California native, played only one season in the Pecos League before making the jump to the Frontier League. During his stint with the Roswell Invaders, Meadows batted .354 with six home runs and 34 RBIs in thirty-four appearances. His limited time in the Pecos League Southern Division proved to be successful as he capped off the 2015 season by capturing the league title.

Before playing in the Pecos and Frontier League, Meadows played collegiate baseball for two years at California State University in Long Beach.

Having success with the CornBelters over the last two years, Meadows rejoins the team in hopes of rejuvenating some offense. After a slow start to his power numbers in the 2017 season, Meadows was able to turn his season around, generating more power and bringing in a significant amount of runs. After a stellar 2016 season in which he led the Frontier League with 27 home runs, Meadows looks to bounce back after a disappointing 2017 season to revamp the CornBelters offense.

In his previous two seasons, Meadows batted .277 and .259 with a combined total of 39 home runs. He brought in 57 RBIs while scoring 91 runs himself. Playing in 93 of the team's 96 games last year, Meadows steadily made an impact. The Frontier League veteran is known as a leader for his work on and off the field. The starting right fielder looks to continue to aid the CornBelters in generating power as he led the team with 12 home runs in 2017. The team, which struggled to bring in runs via home runs, will look for Meadows to restore this offense and push toward the postseason.

In 2018, Meadows will look to make a veteran impact to not only the younger players but also directly to the early success of the team.

