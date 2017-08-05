CornBelters Pull Away from Grizzlies

News Release

NORMAL, Ill. - The Normal CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, pulled away in the fourth and sixth innings with big frames in a 7-3 win over the Gateway Grizzlies on Friday night at the Corn Crib.

The Grizzlies tallied in the first half-inning of play as Cody Livesay reached on a sun-aided infield hit, stole second and third and scored on a throwing error.

The CornBelters tied the contest in their opening frame as Yeixon Ruiz led off with a walk and stole second, then came home on a seeing-eye single by Jesus Solorzano.

Gateway took advantage of a free pass to gain a 2-1 lead in the second inning when Brian Lees was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple to the right center field gap by Dan Holst.

Solorzano drove in his second run of the game with a two-out single to left in the third inning to score Santiago Chirino and even the game at 2-2.

The Belters took the lead in the fourth inning with three straight one-out hits, a single by Miguel Torres and doubles from Diego Cedeno and Craig Lepre, the latter plating two runs. Normal added another tally in the frame on a Chirino double, his 100th hit of the season, to score Lepre and increase the Belters advantage to 5-2.

The Grizzlies added their second unearned run of the evening in the sixth inning when Cody Livesay reached on an error to lead off and scored on a flare double inside the right field line by Lees to cut their deficit to 5-3.

The CornBelters added a pair in the sixth on a bases loaded infield hit by Solorzano plus an error for a 7-3 lead.

Scott Sebald (6-1) earned the win by working six and two-thirds innings, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits with one walk and eight strikeouts. Alec Kisena (1-3) took the loss with five and one-third innings, surrendering seven runs (six earned) on nine hits with three walks and five strikeouts.

