CornBelters Partner with Relay for Life

February 8, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Normal CornBelters News Release





The Cornbelters and American Cancer Society have announced details on the annual Relay for Life of McLean County.

The Relay for Life Event will be on Friday, June 22, 2018. Starting at 2:00 p.m. CT, there will be the opening ceremony, followed by the survivor/caregiver walk, the luminaria ceremony, and lastly the closing ceremony. To register a team, join a team, or to volunteer for this event, visit the Relay for Life of McLean County online and click "Join this Relay."

"We are very thankful for the opportunity to partner with, and host, the Relay For Life of McLean County at The Corn Crib this June," said Ryan Eucker, Cornbelters Vice President of Ticket Sales. "Beyond providing a new and unique venue for the event, we're looking forward to partnering with the many teams and participants of Relay For Life to offer support in their fundraising efforts."

July 28th is another State Farm Saturday at The Corn Crib and Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Relay For Life of McLean County & American Cancer Society, featuring a postgame firework show. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. CT with the first pitch at 7:05.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Corn Crib for Relay For Life this year. This opens up many opportunities for us and hopefully opens us up to a larger crowd," said Catina Struble, Event Lead for Relay For Life of Mclean County.

McLean County's Relay for Life event will be held at The Corn Crib, located at 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, IL 61761. This location has an abundance of parking available, including ADA parking.

