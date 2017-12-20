CornBelters Manager Carey Departs for Can-Am League

News Release

Brooks joins the New Jersey Jackals

NORMAL, Illinois - The CornBelters announced today that long-time Field Manager Brooks Carey has accepted a position with the New Jersey Jackals of the independent Canadian-American Baseball League and will not return to Normal for the 2018 Frontier League season.

"We wish Brooks the best of luck as he takes a well-deserved opportunity with the Jackals," said CornBelters Team President Steve Malliet. "On behalf of the CornBelters, the owners, and staff we want to thank Brooks for an unforgettable seven seasons with the team. It's never easy seeing someone go, but we know it's the best decision for him and his family."

During Carey's five seasons as field manager, he led the CornBelters to a 248-230 (0.518) regular season record and a West Division Championship in 2015. A total of 26 players received post-season All-Star honors during Brook's time at the helm.

Brooks served as the Pitching Coach for the Evansville Otters in 2012 after completing two seasons in the same role with the CornBelters (2010-2011) under former Field Manager Hal Lanier.

Before his first stint with the CornBelters, Carey won the 2008 Can-Am League Championship as Pitching Coach for the Sussex Skyhawks. He was a starting pitcher in his playing days, and he reached AAA with both the Rochester Red Wings and Indianapolis Indians in 1985.

With the 2018 Frontier League season approaching in May, the team has already begun the search for Brooks replacement.

