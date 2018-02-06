CornBelters Join the Fight against Cancer

February 6, 2018 - Frontier League (FL) - Normal CornBelters News Release





NORMAL, Illinois - The Cornbelters and American Cancer Society have announced details on the annual Relay for Life of McLean County.

The Relay for Life Event will be on Friday, June 22, 2018. Starting at 2:00 p.m. CT, there will be the opening ceremony, followed by the survivor/caregiver walk, the luminaria ceremony, and lastly the closing ceremony. To register a team, join a team, or to volunteer for this event, visit the Relay for Life of McLean County online and click "Join this Relay."

July 28th is another State Farm Saturday at The Corn Crib and Cancer Awareness Night, presented by Relay For Life of McLean County & American Cancer Society, featuring a postgame firework show. Gates open at 6:05 p.m. CT with the first pitch at 7:05.

The CornBelters will be recognizing the outstanding teams and participants of the June Relay For Life of McLean County event, as well as local cancer survivors and their families. Community partners will be present on the game night on the main concourse, distributing information on local services and support resources.

The team will also be hosting a fundraiser via ticket sales where fans can purchase tickets to the game night with a portion of each ticket sold going back to Relay For Life of McLean County. Details on ticket sales will be released soon at www.NormalBaseball.com.

"We are very thankful for the opportunity to partner with, and host, the Relay For Life of McLean County at The Corn Crib this June," said Ryan Eucker, Cornbelters Vice President of Ticket Sales. "Beyond providing a new and unique venue for the event, we're looking forward to partnering with the many teams and participants of Relay For Life to offer support in their fundraising efforts."

In addition to hosting the event at The Corn Crib and the game night fundraiser leading up to Cancer Awareness Night on July 28, the CornBelters will be offering teams and participants the ability to sell tickets with a portion of each ticket sold being banked to their fundraising effort leading up to the Relay For Life event on June 22-23.

"We are extremely excited to partner with the Corn Crib for Relay For Life this year. This opens up many opportunities for us and hopefully opens us up to a larger crowd," said Catina Struble, Event Lead for Relay For Life of Mclean County. "We look forward to meeting new relayers as well as offering our existing and dedicated relay family a little more variety. I have no doubt we will meet and exceed our goal of $305,000.00 this year!"

McLean County's Relay for Life event will be held at The Corn Crib, located at 1000 W. Raab Road, Normal, IL 61761. This location has an abundance of parking available, including ADA parking.

For more information on fundraising or donating to the cause, please visit relay.acsevents.org.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Frontier League Stories from February 6, 2018

CornBelters Join the Fight against Cancer - Normal CornBelters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.