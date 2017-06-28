CornBelters Drop Series Finale to Otters

News Release

NORMAL, Ill. - The Normal CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, dropped the finale of a mid-week series in a slugfest, a 9-6 loss to the Evansville Otters at the Corn Crib on Wednesday afternoon.

The Otters opened the scoring with three straight hits to lead off the second inning including a three-run homer just over the left field fence by Chris Riopedre. The Evansville shortstop knocked in another run in the third inning with a second run scoring via error to give the guests a 5-0 lead.

The CornBelters entered the scoring column in the third inning with a two-out rally capped by an RBI single by Justin Fletcher to close the gap to 5-1.

Evansville added to the lead with a monstrous solo home run high onto the left field berm in the fourth inning by Josh Allen and an RBI single by John Schultz for a 7-1 advantage.

The CornBelters mounted a sixth-inning rally by loading the bases with two walks and a single, scoring a pair on a base hit up the middle by Aaron Dudley to slice the deficit to 7-3. Santiago Chirino bounced a single up the middle for two more runs in the seventh inning to cut the margin to 7-5.

The Otters converted a lead-off walk into an 8-5 lead in the eighth inning, scoring it via sacrifice fly from Alejandro Segovia, and added a run in the frame on a fielder's choice from Jeff Gardner.

The Belters rallied in the ninth inning by loading the bases with nobody out, scoring one on a fielder's choice by Dudley.

Felix Baez (3-4) worked five innings for the win, giving up one earned run on seven hits with three walks and eight strikeouts. Randy McCurry recorded the final two outs for his 11th save. Edgar De la Rosa (1-2) took the loss, lasting only two and one-third innings while giving up five runs (earned) on five hits with no walks and one strikeout.

The CornBelters take Thursday off while country star Toby Keith performs in concert at the Corn Crib. The Belters visit Southern Illinois for a weekend series before beginning a six-game homestand on Tuesday against the Washington Wild Things and Traverse City Beach Bums

