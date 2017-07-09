CornBelters Drop Middle Game of Series

News Release

NORMAL, Ill. - The Normal CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, surrendered a lead in the middle innings and fell 5-2 to the Traverse City Beach Bums on Saturday night at the Corn Crib.

The CornBelters quickly scored in the first inning as Santiago Chirino doubled, went to third on a fielder's choice and came home on a two-out flare to right field by Jesus Solarzano, who was plated on an infield single by Diego Cedeno for an early 2-0 advantage.

The Beach Bums tied the contest in the top of the second inning with a single by Kendall Patrick and doubles from John Montgomery and Arby Fields, the latter plating two runs.

The guests took a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning with a two-out line single up the middle by Will Kengor to score Jeff DeBlieux from second base.

Traverse City added two more runs in the sixth on a soft two-out floater to left field to score John Montgomery from second base followed by a bases-loaded walk to Steven Patterson to extend the advantage to 5-2.

Reinaldo Lopez (2-5) earned the win, working seven innings while giving up two runs (earned) on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Matt Williams worked the final inning for his first save. Charlie Gillies (4-4) took the loss with five and two-thirds innings, giving up five runs (four earned) on 10 hits with three walks and seven strikeouts.

