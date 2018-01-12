CORNBELTERS BRING BACK HERRERA TO BOLSTER BULLPEN

News Release

Herrera looks to boost relief pitching in Normal in 2018

NORMAL, Illinois - The CornBelters have re-signed relief pitcher Anthony Herrera for the 2018 Frontier League Season.

Herrera (5-10, 175), from McKinney, Texas will return to central Illinois for his second season as a member of the Frontier League and the CornBelters. In the 2017 season, Herrera worked as a relief pitcher and pitched in 18 games. During those games, Herrera worked his magic, not losing a single ball game, ending with a 3-0 record. In the span of his success, Herrera's ERA was a mere 2.67, as he only gave up eight runs and solely walked eight in route to striking out 18 batters. And although Herrera did not play as the primary closer, he finished six games last season, proving he has the talent to finish ball games.

Anthony played all four of his collegiate baseball seasons at the University of Louisiana-Monroe and left his mark before graduating in May of 2017. The successful pitcher left the university as the all-time saves leader for the Warhawks. While at ULM, Herrera was named 2nd team All-Sunbelt and 1st team All-Sunbelt in his junior and senior seasons. And although he did not win, Herrera was named a semi-finalist for the John Olerud Award, given to the nation's best two-way player- who aids his team in the field and on the mound. Herrera was the only player to achieve such a status for the Sun Belt Conference. The young right-hander finished his career at ULM with a 2.75 ERA and a total of 23 saves, passing Mark Wisniewski who previously held the record at Louisiana-Monroe.

Entering his second professional season in the Frontier League in 2018, Herrera looks to use his experience to boost the relief pitching in Normal. Herrera plans to use the offseason to master his pitches to reinforce the backend of the CornBelters relief pitching rotation.

