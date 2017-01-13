CornBelters Announce Toby Keith Live Concert Tickets on Sale Now

January 13, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - Normal CornBelters News Release





NORMAL, Ill. - The Normal CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, are excited to announce the Toby Keith Live Concert now on sale to the general public!

Tickets are now available at the MICU Box Office located at the Corn Crib during normal business hours, 9-5 on Monday through Friday. Tickets may also be purchased over the phone at (309)-454-2255 or by visiting our website www.normalbaseball.com.

THE NIBLET: Too many emails? Be sure to follow us on Facebook (Normal CornBelters) and on Twitter (normal_baseball) for all the latest updates and announcements regarding promotional nights and events all season long out at The Corn Crib.

Normal CornBelters Professional Baseball Team, 1000 W Raab Rd, Normal, IL 61761

