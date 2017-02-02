CornBelters Announce Ryne "Ryno" Sandberg for Game Appearance

February 2, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - Normal CornBelters News Release





NORMAL, Ill. - The Normal CornBelters, presented by the Illinois Corn Farmers, are excited to announce former American MLB player, coach and manager, Ryne Sandberg to the Corn Crib!

Sandberg made his major league debut with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1981 but spent the majority of his career as a Chicago Cub. In 1984, Sandberg led the Cubs to the National League's Eastern Division title and won the NL MVP Award. Sandberg left a legacy on the 1984 Cubs Vs. Cardinals game where he hit two home runs to win the tied game, also known as "The Sandberg Game." In 1990, Sandberg led the National League in homeruns, played 123 straight games errorless at second base, played in the All-Star game and won the homerun derby. In 1991 Sandberg received his 9th consecutive Gold Glove Award and in 1992 he played in the NL All-Star game and won the NL Silver Slugger Award.

His extensive career amounted to 10 consecutive All-Star appearances and 9 NL Gold Gloves from 1983-1991, 1984 Cubs MVP. Sandberg was inducted into the Hall of Fame and had his uniform number 23 retired in 2005 as a Chicago Cub. After his retirement he took on managerial positions with both the Phillies and Cubs organizations and was named Manager of the Year with the triple-A Iowa Cubs.

Sandberg's appearance will take place on Sunday May 28, 2017 at 4:35 pm vs. the Lake Erie Crushers. Sandberg will coach 3rd base, as honorary manager and his signed jersey items will be auctioned both live and silent, proceeds will benefit the Miracle League. All tickets will go on sale February 14th at 10:00 am for $15.00. Starting February 15th we will draw 10 seats per week to meet Ryne and on the day of the game 500 lucky fans will be drawn at random to meet this legend. (One signed item, no posed pictures) Purchase your tickets now at www.normalbaseball.com or by calling (309)-454-2255!

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Frontier League Stories from February 2, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.