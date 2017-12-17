CornBelters Announce All-New Birthday Packages

News Release

NORMAL, Illinois (December 15, 2017) - The CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, have announced their all-new birthday packages are now on sale for the 2018 season.

The Corny's Birthday Bash Package is available all-season long. Starting at just $200, the package includes:

- Ten (10) Reserved Box Seat Tickets

- Ten (10) Hot Dog & Soda Vouchers

- Ten (10) Ice-cream Vouchers

- Five (5) Parking Passes

- Pregame appearance by Corny and a CornBelters Player

- CornBelters Logo Ball for the Birthday Kid

- CornBelters Pennant for the Birthday Kid & Friends

- Special Birthday Shoutout on PA System & Video Board in the 1st Inning

Additional guests may be added to the Corny's Birthday Bash Package at a cost of $20 per person. Extra parking passes will be provided for add-on guests.

All-new Suite Birthday Packages are available for the 2018 season while supplies last. Only two (2) will be available each game night at the exclusive price of $320 and includes:

- Sixteen (16) Suite Tickets

- Eight (8) Parking Passes

- Pizza Party (one slice per person)

- Birthday Cake

- Pregame appearance by Corny and a CornBelters Player

- CornBelters Logo Ball for the Birthday Kid

- CornBelters Pennant for the Birthday Kid & Friends

- Special Birthday Shoutout on PA System & Video Board in the 1st Inning

Additional guests may be added to the suite at a cost of $20 per person. One suite can hold up to 25 people with the option to increase the group up to 50 (with second suite). The suite will also be pre-stocked with a popcorn bowl, peanuts, and a bottle of water for each guest. Additional food and beverages may be added through suite catering. Extra parking passes will be provided for add-on guests.

To book your next birthday event at The Corn Crib, contact the CornBelters by calling or texting 309-454-2255 or emailing tickets@normalbaseball.com.

