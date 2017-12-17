CornBelters Announce All-New Birthday Packages

December 17, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - Normal CornBelters
News Release
NORMAL, Illinois (December 15, 2017) - The CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, have announced their all-new birthday packages are now on sale for the 2018 season.
The Corny's Birthday Bash Package is available all-season long. Starting at just $200, the package includes:
- Ten (10) Reserved Box Seat Tickets
- Ten (10) Hot Dog & Soda Vouchers
- Ten (10) Ice-cream Vouchers
- Five (5) Parking Passes
- Pregame appearance by Corny and a CornBelters Player
- CornBelters Logo Ball for the Birthday Kid
- CornBelters Pennant for the Birthday Kid & Friends
- Special Birthday Shoutout on PA System & Video Board in the 1st Inning
Additional guests may be added to the Corny's Birthday Bash Package at a cost of $20 per person. Extra parking passes will be provided for add-on guests.
All-new Suite Birthday Packages are available for the 2018 season while supplies last. Only two (2) will be available each game night at the exclusive price of $320 and includes:
- Sixteen (16) Suite Tickets
- Eight (8) Parking Passes
- Pizza Party (one slice per person)
- Birthday Cake
- Pregame appearance by Corny and a CornBelters Player
- CornBelters Logo Ball for the Birthday Kid
- CornBelters Pennant for the Birthday Kid & Friends
- Special Birthday Shoutout on PA System & Video Board in the 1st Inning
Additional guests may be added to the suite at a cost of $20 per person. One suite can hold up to 25 people with the option to increase the group up to 50 (with second suite). The suite will also be pre-stocked with a popcorn bowl, peanuts, and a bottle of water for each guest. Additional food and beverages may be added through suite catering. Extra parking passes will be provided for add-on guests.
To book your next birthday event at The Corn Crib, contact the CornBelters by calling or texting 309-454-2255 or emailing tickets@normalbaseball.com.
