CORNBELTERS ADD CAPORICE AND CAIN TO 2018 ROSTER

NORMAL, Illinois - The CornBelters, presented by Illinois Corn Farmers, have signed right-handed pitcher Ryan Caporice and outfielder Nick Cain.

Caporice (6-0-, 210, Lynn) will enter his first season as a member of the Frontier League with the CornBelters in 2018. He attended Lynn University in Boca Raton, the same school as CornBelters Field Manager Billy Horn, and majored in Sports Management. Ryan is originally from Thonotosassa, Florida and was born on August 31, 1992.

During his senior season at Jesuit High School Caporice posted a 1.40 ERA and limited opposing batters to a .062 batting average, while also lettering in football. In 2014 at Lynn University, he appeared in 12 games and posted a 3.32 ERA with four strikeouts and 17 hits allowed in 19 innings of work.

Cain (6-4, 220, Faulkner) played two seasons at Faulkner University (AL) after transferring from the University of North Georgia. During his senior season, he hit .351 with 17 doubles, 19 home runs, 51 runs scored and 72 RBIs.

While at Faulkner, Cain helped lead his team to the SSAC regular-season and tournament championships, and a runner-up finish at the Avista-NAIA World Series.

Cain was drafted in the 27th round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers and went on to spend 2017 as a rookie in the Arizona League where he appeared in 34 games. Nick is native of Xenia, Ohio and was born on September 9, 1993.

