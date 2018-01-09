Coreau Assigned to Griffins

News Release

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Jared Coreau to the Grand Rapids Griffins.Coreau served as a backup and did not play in Detroit's 5-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night at Little Caesars Arena.

Coreau, 26, shows a 2.77 goals against average and a 0.906 save percentage in 25 games with the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound netminder is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, posting a 2.10 GAA and a 0.928 save percentage in that span.

Now in his fifth season as a professional, Coreau started all 19 games of Grand Rapids' run to the Calder Cup last spring, recording a 2.84 GAA, a 0.909 save percentage and a 15-4 record. He placed among the AHL's leaders during the 2016-17 regular season with a 2.33 GAA (11th) and a 0.917 save percentage (T14th) to go along with a 19-11-3 mark.

Coreau became the 158th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings last season. In 14 appearances in Detroit, he compiled a 5-4-3 record, a 3.46 GAA, a 0.887 save percentage and two shutouts. Coreau also sported an eight-game point streak following his first NHL win on Dec. 23, 2016 at Florida.

Since joining the Griffins in the 2013-14 season, Coreau has totaled a 76-47-8 record - the fourth-most wins in franchise history - bolstered by a 2.48 GAA, a 0.917 save percentage and 11 shutouts. In 23 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, Coreau is 17-6 with a 2.74 GAA and a 0.914 save percentage.

The Griffins continue their three-game road trip tonight against the AHL-leading Manitoba Moose at 8 p.m. EST.

