January 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins
News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have assigned goaltender Jared Coreau to the Grand Rapids Griffins.Coreau served as a backup and did not play in Detroit's 5-2 loss against the Tampa Bay Lightning last night at Little Caesars Arena.
Coreau, 26, shows a 2.77 goals against average and a 0.906 save percentage in 25 games with the Griffins this season. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound netminder is 5-1-1 in his last seven starts, posting a 2.10 GAA and a 0.928 save percentage in that span.
Now in his fifth season as a professional, Coreau started all 19 games of Grand Rapids' run to the Calder Cup last spring, recording a 2.84 GAA, a 0.909 save percentage and a 15-4 record. He placed among the AHL's leaders during the 2016-17 regular season with a 2.33 GAA (11th) and a 0.917 save percentage (T14th) to go along with a 19-11-3 mark.
Coreau became the 158th Griffins alumnus to play in the NHL when he made his debut with the Red Wings last season. In 14 appearances in Detroit, he compiled a 5-4-3 record, a 3.46 GAA, a 0.887 save percentage and two shutouts. Coreau also sported an eight-game point streak following his first NHL win on Dec. 23, 2016 at Florida.
Since joining the Griffins in the 2013-14 season, Coreau has totaled a 76-47-8 record - the fourth-most wins in franchise history - bolstered by a 2.48 GAA, a 0.917 save percentage and 11 shutouts. In 23 Calder Cup Playoff appearances, Coreau is 17-6 with a 2.74 GAA and a 0.914 save percentage.
The Griffins continue their three-game road trip tonight against the AHL-leading Manitoba Moose at 8 p.m. EST.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2018
- Coreau Assigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Butler, Zolnierczyk Star as Ads Top Hogs 5-4 - Rockford IceHogs
- Utica Comets 5, Hartford Wolf Pack 1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Monsters Tamed by Wild, 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Monsters Tamed by Wild, 4-1 - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Come up Empty in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- Boucher, Bachman Power Comets to Win over Wolf Pack - Utica Comets
- Wild Welcomes One-Millionth Fan in Team History - Iowa Wild
- WILD WELCOMES ONE-MILLIONTH FAN IN TEAM HISTORY - Iowa Wild
- Crunch Mount Third Period Comeback to Beat Providence 4-3 - Providence Bruins
- CRUNCH COMEBACK FOR 4-3 WIN OVER BRUINS - Syracuse Crunch
- OILERS ASSIGN BROSSOIT TO BAKERSFIELD - Bakersfield Condors
- CANUCKS REASSIGN REID BOUCHER TO THE COMETS - Utica Comets
- Rampage Reassign Forward Michael Joly to Colorado Eagles - San Antonio Rampage
- STOCKTON STUNS SAN ANTONIO IN FINAL SECONDS - San Antonio Rampage
- KINGS ASSIGN FORWARD JONNY BRODZINSKI AND DEFENESEMAN KEVIN GRAVEL TO ONTARIO (AHL) - Ontario Reign
- RED WINGS RECALL COREAU - Grand Rapids Griffins
- BLUE JACKETS RECALL DALPE, KORPISALO, KUKAN, ASSIGN KIVLENIEKS TO MONSTERS - Cleveland Monsters
- San Diego Gulls 100th Win - San Diego Gulls
- Kaskisuo Makes 32 Saves in Shutout - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Thompson Tallies Two to Help Wolves Match Franchise Record - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Reach 50-Point Mark with 3-1 Win over Phantoms - Rochester Americans
- CONDORS BATTLE BACK IN 4-2 WIN OVER TEXAS - Bakersfield Condors
- Rochester Hangs on Late against Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch , Hartford Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack
- PENGUINS POST 6-0 SHUTOUT AGAINST SENATORS - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- MONSTERS EARN POINT IN SHOOTOUT LOSS TO ICEHOGS - Cleveland Monsters
- MONSTERS EARN POINT IN 4-3 SHOOTOUT LOSS TO ICEHOGS - Cleveland Monsters
- Crunch Tame Wolf Pack - Syracuse Crunch
- P-Bruins Offense Leads to Dominant 6-2 Win in Springfield - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Suffer Setback in Hershey - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls