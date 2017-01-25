Copley Returns to Wolves

January 25, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release





GLENVIEW, Ill. - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday that goaltender Pheonix Copley has been returned on loan to the club by the St. Louis Blues (NHL).

Copley was recalled from loan on Jan. 20 and made his first National Hockey League start on Jan. 21. In that contest, the Blues suffered a 5-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets at MTS Center in Manitoba.

Copley made 24 saves, including 18 of 20 even-strength and two of two short-handed shots. However, he allowed three power-play markers on seven shots.

With the Wolves this season, the 25-year-old has appeared in 18 contests and compiled an 11-4-2 record. He is also among the American Hockey League's top 12 goaltenders with a 2.32 goals-against average (T-11th) and a .920 save percentage (8th).

The former Michigan Tech University standout returns to the team with a six-game winning streak, during which time he has collected a 2.30 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage. He also backstopped Chicago for its lone shutout of the season, a 5-0 victory over the Iowa Wild on Nov. 19.

Copley made his NHL debut on Feb. 27, 2016, against the Nashville Predators. He was in net for 24 minutes, 26 seconds and allowed one goal on six shots.

Copley will join the Wolves in Cleveland and will be available for the squad's games on Thursday (Jan. 26) and Saturday (Jan. 28) at Quicken Loans Arena. Puck drop for Thursday's contest is set for 6 p.m., and the game will stream on AHLLive.com. Saturday's game also begins at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on CW50.

Following the AHL All-Star break, Chicago returns home to Allstate Arena for a set of games against Central Division foes. On Friday, Feb. 3, the division-leading Grand Rapids Griffins are in town for a 7 p.m. showdown that will be broadcast on The U Too. On Saturday, Feb. 4, the Rockford IceHogs visit for an Illinois Lottery Cup matchup that features a postgame concert by Julianna Zobrist. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. and the game will air on CW50. For ticket information or complete 2016-17 game and broadcast schedules, visit ChicagoWolves.com.

