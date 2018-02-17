Copley Perfect as Bears Blank Senators, 3-0
February 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Belleville, ON- February 17, 2018)- Pheonix Copley turned aside all 28 shots for his first shutout of the season, and the Hershey Bears tallied a goal in each period for a 3-0 win over the Belleville Senators on Saturday at the Yardmen Arena. The win extends Hershey's winning streak to three games for the second time this season.
Connor Hobbs opened the scoring at 4:03 of the first period with his second goal of the season. Following an offensive zone entry, Dustin Gazley fed a cross-ice pass to Hobbs along the right-wing. Hobbs' wrist shot beat Belleville goaltender Marcus Hogberg for the eventual game-winner.
Midway through the second period, the Chocolate and White added insurance. Wayne Simpson capitalized for his 11th goal of the season at 8:21 to double Hershey's lead. After Tyler Graovac and Mathias Bau battled to win the puck along the right-wing half boards, Graovac's centering pass was right to Simpson's wheelhouse. A quick blast from the slot provided the Bears with breathing room after 40 minutes. Hershey led in shots 18-16 after two periods.
Hershey's penalty kill answered the bell shorthanded, and killed the two minor penalties called throughout the game. The Bears power play finished the night 0-for-3. Tyler Lewington added an empty net goal on a long-range shot from his own zone at 18:48 to seal a 3-0 victory.
The Bears improve to 21-25-3-4 on the season, while Belleville falls to 21-29-1-3. The win for Copley is his first dating back to January 6.
The Hershey Bears return to the ice Monday for a 3 p.m. Family Day tilt at the Toronto Marlies. The Bears and Marlies invade the Air Canada Centre, home of the Marlies' parent club, the Toronto Maple Leafs.
