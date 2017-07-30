Cooper, Wingnuts Blank Railroaders for Split

News Release

CLEBURNE, Texas - The Wichita Wingnuts collected their fourth shutout of the 2017 season Saturday night, blanking the Cleburne Railroaders 4-0 at The Depot at Cleburne Station.

After allowing a leadoff single in the bottom of the first, Jordan Cooper (5-1) induced a double play to face the minimum in the opening frame. Following the single, Cooper retired the next 10 Railroaders (28-39) in a row. The righty allowed just three hits and four total base runners over seven innings while striking out four.

The Wingnuts (40-25) put the first three runners on in the second, loading the bases against Railroaders starter Onas Farfan (3-3). After the southpaw retired the next two, he walked Christian Stringer to bring home the contest's first run.

Wichita added another in the next inning, as TJ Mittelstaedt walked, stole second, moved to third on a grounder, and then scored on a Martin Medina RBI single. The hit was one of three knocks on the night for Medina, which tied his career-high.

The final runs of the evening came in the fifth. With two down, the Wingnuts loaded the bases for Leo Vargas, who singled back up the middle to make it 4-0.

Following Cooper, the Wingnuts turned to James Campbell, who picked up a double play to erase a one-out single. Mike Devine followed by retiring the Railroaders in order in the bottom of the ninth to seal Wichita's fourth shutout victory of the year.

The Wingnuts continue their stretch of 17 straight away from Lawrence-Dumont Stadium on Sunday evening when they head to Dean Evans Stadium in Salina to begin a three-game series with the Stockade. In the series opener, righty Alex Boshers (8-2, 3.60) will be on the hill for Wichita. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on 1410 AM/93.9 FM KGSO and TuneIn.

